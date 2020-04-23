FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Gemfields (LON:GEM)

Gemfields (LON:GEM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON GEM remained flat at $GBX 7.75 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.55. Gemfields has a 1 year low of GBX 5.79 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 654 ($8.60). The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

About Gemfields

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

