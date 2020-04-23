FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SDI traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 58 ($0.76). 530,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 million and a P/E ratio of 25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.61. Scientific Digital Imaging has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.80 ($1.22).

About Scientific Digital Imaging

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

