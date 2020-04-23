Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Lowered to C$21.50

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$21.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities raised Finning International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.28.

Shares of FTT traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.51. 411,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.49. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$10.59 and a 12 month high of C$25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$638,597.40. Also, Director Vicki Avril acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$213,828.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$320,742.18.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

