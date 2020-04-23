First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $42.26. 1,696,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,050. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

