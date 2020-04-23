First Bank (FRBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Bank alerts:

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,046. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRBA shares. ValuEngine lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.