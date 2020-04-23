First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.31% of First Citizens BancShares worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,619,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 554,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,922,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,160. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.21 and a 200-day moving average of $470.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.40. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $542.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $431.52 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.