First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,022 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,224,000 after acquiring an additional 244,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 153,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

VEEV stock opened at $183.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.72. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $187.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $72,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,587 shares of company stock worth $4,013,335. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

