First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

