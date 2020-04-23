First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 4,781 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.