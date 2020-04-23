First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,197,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ball by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ball by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

