First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,763 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

