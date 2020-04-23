First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,982 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $311.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $932,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372,406.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.