First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

