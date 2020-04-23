First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FR. TD Securities lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.25 to C$11.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of FR opened at C$10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.67. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.39.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,861,888. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$65,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594,501 shares in the company, valued at C$32,350,509. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,305 shares of company stock valued at $180,595.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

