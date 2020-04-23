First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Raised to C$12.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.70. 1,182,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.67. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$16.50.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$65,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,594,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,350,509. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,861,888. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,305 shares of company stock valued at $180,595 over the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

