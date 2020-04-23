First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 98.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 5,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 2.89. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

