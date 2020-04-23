First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Set at C$11.00 by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) has been given a C$11.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CSFB cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.87.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$7.83. 1,676,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.74. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

