First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $559.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce $559.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $679.00 million. First Solar reported sales of $531.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen cut their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities decreased their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $340,819.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,696.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,389 shares of company stock worth $2,209,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Solar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in First Solar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,911 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

