First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.80% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after buying an additional 215,947 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 263,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,091. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

