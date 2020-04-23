First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is WESPAC Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 5.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 158,896 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 276,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,888. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

