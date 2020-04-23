First Western Financial (MYFW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Western Financial stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.24. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens raised First Western Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

