FirstCoin (FRST) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 88.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $152,013.72 and $32.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 80.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00032914 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00043058 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,589.00 or 1.00597059 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000076 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

