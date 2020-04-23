FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, RTT News reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

NYSE:FE traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,137,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,264. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

