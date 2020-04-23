FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. FirstEnergy also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.58 EPS.

FE stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.80.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

