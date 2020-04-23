FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. FirstEnergy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE FE traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

