FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.90 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

FSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.17. 107,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,801. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.49. FirstService has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.83.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

