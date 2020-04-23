Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIVN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

FIVN stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.23. 160,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.07. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,215.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $711,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $2,487,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,805,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,384 shares of company stock worth $13,276,442 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

