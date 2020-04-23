Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,612 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,864% compared to the average daily volume of 133 put options.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,111,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,013,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $802,653.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,254.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,442 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,195.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

