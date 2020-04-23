FLIP (FLP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $178.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. FLIP has a total market cap of $388,202.45 and $178.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLIP has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02607880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00214739 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

