Floor & Decor (FND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.34-1.41 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.34 to $1.41 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.