Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Fluent’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Fluent an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Fluent stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.73. 270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.87. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluent by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

