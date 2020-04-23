FlypMe (FYP) Reaches Market Cap of $131,741.38

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $131,741.38 and $9.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.08 or 0.02612981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00214032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.