FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244,186 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.37. 79,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Stephens decreased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.12.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

