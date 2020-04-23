Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 159.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,428,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fortinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,486,000 after buying an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fortinet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,057,000 after buying an additional 386,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.93. 582,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.