Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CSFB lifted their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.92.

TSE FTS traded down C$1.10 on Thursday, hitting C$53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$41.52 and a 52-week high of C$59.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

