Fortive (FTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. Fortive has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

