Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

In related news, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo bought 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,488,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,618,584.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 101,700 shares of company stock worth $694,354 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

