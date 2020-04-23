Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 9,644 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

