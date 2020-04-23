Foster & Motley Inc. Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

