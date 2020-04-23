Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNV. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of TSE FNV traded up C$1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$187.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,994. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$93.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$152.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$139.28.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$340.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$307.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 2.3199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,706,569.98. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total transaction of C$3,282,328.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 946,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,556,648.88.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

