Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

FRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cormark cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities raised Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $390.27 million and a P/E ratio of 86.25.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$36.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

