Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FEC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Frontera Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital cut their price target on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

FEC stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,433. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$449.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

