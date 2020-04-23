FY2020 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Lowered by KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

NYSE DRI traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,187. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

