FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.98.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 10,483,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,058,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 237,740 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 289,701 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

