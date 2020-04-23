FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.41.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,141. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.