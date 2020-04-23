FY2021 EPS Estimates for Infosys Ltd Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Infosys in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INFY. Cfra upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.80. 9,092,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,395,637. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

