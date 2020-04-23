FY2023 Earnings Forecast for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OLCLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

