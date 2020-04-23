G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report sales of $461.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.69 million and the lowest is $380.60 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $633.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Cowen lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $436.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $132,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,168,966.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 148,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

