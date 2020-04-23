Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

GFRD traded up GBX 1.92 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 120.76 ($1.59). The company had a trading volume of 469,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 417.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.59. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 52.65 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 201.40 ($2.65). The company has a market capitalization of $137.15 million and a PE ratio of 1.29.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

