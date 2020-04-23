Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GLPI stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.